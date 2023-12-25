7 Must-Watch Black Holiday Films This Season

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

When the most wonderful time of the year rolls around, there’s nothing that screams “it’s Christmas” like cuddling up with loved ones on a cozy couch by the fire to watch the best holiday movies and if you’re a part of the culture, those flicks are Black. Christmas movies that center the lives of Black folks have a special place in our hearts and memories because they reflect to us the spirit of our deepest connections.

Here are 7 of the best holiday movies, starring our favorite Black actresses and actors, to add to your watch list this year.

This Christmas

This Christmas packs an all-star cast of holiday hunks, including Idris Elba, Chris Brown, and Mekhi Phifer. The tale follows the Whitfield family who all come together from across the world for a big, jolly, Christmas celebration. However, the festivities are disrupted as family secret after family secret is unraveled. Ultimately, the truth sets them free.

Jingle Jangle

Jingle Jangle is a Netflix film that started streaming in 2020. The magical tale follows a toymaker (Jeronicus Jangle) whose dreams are shattered when one of his best friends (and trusted colleagues) steals the blueprint for one of his greatest designs. A stroke of luck dares to push Jangle back into action years later to pursue the toy making dreams he left behind. The movie is packed with an all-star cast including actor Forest Whitaker and icon Phylicia Rashaad.

The Best Man Holiday

The follow-up to the classic romantic comedy, “The Best Man,” “The Best Man Holiday” follows quirky collegiate besties (played by actors Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, and Terrence Howard) as they navigate phase two of their lives as family men and career moguls. Alongside our favorite 90s it girls (Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, and Regina Hall), the crew cherish their first time together in fourteen years, until the holiday fun is interrupted by tragedy. Luckily, there are laughs along the way (and a very sexy “Can You Stand The Rain” suited karaoke performance).

The Preacher’s Wife

Is there anything more dreamy than an angelic Denzel Washington? The answer is no. This holiday classic features the musical genius of the greatest vocalist ever to live, Whitney Houston (RIP). The movie follows a reverend (Courtney B. Vance) in New York City who is low on faith before an angel (that’s Denzel) starts walking alongside him to help restore his hope when his church spirals into financial crisis.

Dashing Through The Snow

Disney +’s “Dashing Through The Snow,” features Ludacris as a modern-day dad Grinch who is rallied into the holiday spirit by his 8-year-old daughter and loving wife (Teyonnah Parris). When a funny man who wears a red suit (Lil Rel Howery) pops up in their chimney claiming to be on a mission to deliver Christmas gifts to the city, the entire family is taken on an adventure way beyond their wildest imaginations.

Candy Cane Lane

In “Candy Cane Lane,” Eddie Murphy stars as suburban dad Chris Carver, who is obsessed with winning his neighborhood’s Christmas decorating competition. He’s willing to go to any lengths to win, including striking a crooked deal with an elf to win favor over the rest of his neighbors. His silly deal ropes his whole family into chaos (his wife is played by Tracee Ellis Ross) as they work together to save Christmas.

Christmas Angel

In this BET+ Holiday film, DaniLeigh plays an R&B star whose fictitious happy life of luxury starts to crack right around the holidays. She’s all set to marry prominent producer EJ Stevenson (Romeo Miller), when all hell breaks loose. When she sets off on a road trip to escape the pressures of fame, she gets stopped by a bump in the road that takes her on a journey to discover the deeper meaning of love and family. Tamar Braxton rounds out the all-star cast.

7 Must-Watch Black Holiday Films This Season was originally published on hellobeautiful.com