Win Tickets To See Latto and Jack Harlow at The AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!

Enter to win the ultimate fan experience!

Published on December 18, 2023

Playoff Playlist

AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! will bring a weekend of music to Houston, serving as the soundtrack for the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship. The free concerts will take place in downtown Houston leading up to the national championship game, set for Monday, January 8, at NRG Stadium. The weekend’s initial needle-drop takes place on the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! stage on Friday, January 5 and the music continues Saturday, January 6 and Sunday, January 7.

Enter for your email below for YOUR chance to win a pair of Pit Passes to AT&T Playoff Playlist Live featuring Jack Harlow and Latto, Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Shell Energy Stadium.

