BET Sistas Contest

BET has the Sistas of Houston covered with some gift giveaways just in time for the holidays and the new season of Tyler Perry’s SISTAS.
Listen to Good Morning H-Town, 5am – 10am for your chance to win $200 and a BET Tyler Perry’s SISTAS prize pack.
The new season of Tyler Perry’s SISTAS premieres Wednesday, January 3rd at 9 on BET
-
Enter to Win $500 Cash PLUS Rod Wave Tickets!
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
King's Best Mall Toy Giveaway -- Dec 15
-
Cardi B. Got The Smoke For Offset & Nicki Minaj; Social Media Reacts
-
Draymond Green Suspended Indefinitely By The NBA, X Reacts
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Big Slim Is Hosting A Holiday Party and Toy Drive At Checkers!