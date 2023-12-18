BET Sistas Contest

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

BET has the Sistas of Houston covered with some gift giveaways just in time for the holidays and the new season of Tyler Perry’s SISTAS.

Listen to Good Morning H-Town, 5am – 10am for your chance to win $200 and a BET Tyler Perry’s SISTAS prize pack.

The new season of Tyler Perry’s SISTAS premieres Wednesday, January 3rd at 9 on BET