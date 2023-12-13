97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

You can add Kodak Black’s name to the list of rappers trying to clear their name. He has pleaded not guilty to a recent arrest where cops say he had cocaine on him.

HipHopDX is reporting that the Pompano Beach, Florida, native has another legal fight on his hands. On Monday, December 11 he formally submitted a not guilty plea to charges of third-degree cocaine possession, tampering with physical evidence and improper stop/stand/park. On Thursday, December 7 the “ZEZE” rapper was approached by local police and allege that his Bentley SUV smelled of alcohol. Upon further inspection the badges found “cannabis wrapping paper and suspect cannabis residue” in the car and suspect the man known Bill Kapri was trying to discard narcotics as his mouth was “full of white powder.”

The arrest report would go on to provide further details on what occurred when the MC was detained. “I placed Kapri in handcuffs and observed white, rock-like substances on the ground,” the police document read. “Kapri uttered that it was “Percocet”. Naturally the news of the “Super Gremlin” talent allegedly getting caught with drugs quickly went viral. According to XXL Magazine Kodak Black addressed the accusations on Instagram Live.

“If that s**t ain’t me, don’t put that on me,” Kodak told his followers. “Don’t convict me of some s**t that ain’t me” he said. “Them people went cocaine on me. That’s the only s**t that I’m flaming about…I done told y’all, I did meth before. I ain’t into that s**t. I ain’t riding around with no cocaine. These people don’t have no body-cam, none of that. It’s 2023, fam.”

You can see Kodak Black discuss the case below.

Kodak Black Pleads Not Guilty To Drug Bust, Says He Didn’t Have Have Cocaine was originally published on hiphopwired.com