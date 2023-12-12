The post Former Dallas County District Attorney Craig Watkins Dead at 56 appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
Former Dallas County District Attorney Craig Watkins Dead at 56 was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
Enter to Win $500 Cash PLUS Rod Wave Tickets!
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Enter The IJustGotHit Christmas Bike Giveaway!
-
10 Celebrities Caught With Transgender Women [PHOTOS]
-
Big Slim Is Hosting A Holiday Party and Toy Drive At Checkers!
-
Sean Paul ft. Kelly Rowland "How Deep Is Your Love" [AUDIO]
-
Win Passes to See That Mexican OT December 9th at Home Run Dugout!