97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Disney+ announced the premiere date and released the official key art for its upcoming Original six-part docuseries “Choir.” Read more details and check out the key art inside.

Today (Dec. 12), Disney+ shared the release date and key art for its new six-part documentary series titled “Choir,” from Disney Branded Television, Imagine Documentaries and Blumhouse Television.

“Choir” follows the kids of the Detroit Youth Choir as they prepare for the performance of a lifetime. Through their eyes, we experience the highs and lows of life growing up in Detroit, navigating the challenges of balancing family, school, and athletics, all while pursuing their dreams of taking their talents to the next level and performing on one of the world’s biggest stages. Following their 2019 appearance on America’s Got Talent, it’s a pivotal time for the choir and its director, Anthony White, as he’s faced with the combined challenges of replacing several key members, keeping the choir relevant in Detroit, and finding the next big opportunity that will put them back in the national spotlight.

Directed by two-time Emmy award-winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez, “Choir” is produced by Imagine Documentaries and Blumhouse Television. From Imagine Documentaries, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Justin Wilkes, Sara Bernstein and Ryan Miller serve as executive producers, and from Blumhouse Television, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Gretchen Palek serve as executive producers. Valdez also serves as an executive producer as well as Maniac Productions’ Michael Seitzman.

All six episodes will premiere January 31 on Disney+. Will you tune in? Comment below.

Upcoming Disney+ Six-Part Docuseries ‘Choir’ Follows Detroit Youth Choir On Performance Of A Lifetime was originally published on globalgrind.com