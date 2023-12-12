Takeoff’s Mother Could Be Named Defendant In Sexual Assault Lawsuit In His Place

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

The mother of late rapper Takeoff could be named as a replacement defendant in her son’s sexual assault lawsuit.

As reported by My News LA, the unidentified plaintiff filed court papers on Tuesday (Dec. 12) to have Takeoff’s mother, Titiana Davenport, named in the suit on her son’s behalf. Davenport is acting administrator of Takeoff’s estate, which is currently in proceedings in Georgia probate court.

The lawsuit was first filed in August 2020, with the Jane Doe claiming that the Migos MC sexually assaulted her in June 2020 at a party in Encino.

The plaintiff claimed Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, made several advances at her, which she rejected. She claims that Takeoff later followed her into a bedroom where he then assaulted her.

As reported by HipHop DX, Takeoff’s attorney denied the allegations at the time, and the L.A. County District Attorney’s office did not file any criminal charges, citing insufficient evidence.

Unfortunately, Takeoff was shot and killed in November 2022 before the lawsuit was resolved.

The Jane Doe lawsuit isn’t the only legal matter that Davenport is facing on her son’s behalf. In June, Davenport filed a wrongful death suit against the owners of the Houston bowling alley where Takeoff was killed, as well as the LLC’s connected to it.

That lawsuit claims that the venue “failed to provide proper and adequate security for the event” and its owners “provided no screening mechanisms, no after-hour controls or security measures, and no enforcement of rules or industry standards to deter crime against their invitees.”

Davenport is seeking $1 million in damages.

