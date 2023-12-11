Quando Rondo was arrested last weekend in Georgia and now faces federal drug charges and other related charges. The “I Remember” artist was arrested without incident but does add to the rapper’s legal woes from this year.
Local outlet WJCL reports that Quando Rondo, 24, was arrested on Friday (December 8) in his hometown of Savannah with city police named as the arresting agency.
The rapper, real name Tyquian Bowman, was inside a vehicle that officers pulled over and he was the only person to be taken into custody. The news outlet was told by an FBI spokesperson that the arrest was related to federal drug charges.
Just under six months ago, Rondo and 18 other individuals were indicted on drug and gang charges in the state of Georgia. Rondo is facing ramifications of allegedly violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act due to his perceived role in the Rollin’ 60’s gang organization.
Quando Rondo is also facing a charge of the illegal use of communication for using a cell phone to set up the sale of marijuana.
Photo: Quando Rondo / @quando_rondo
Quando Rondo Arrested By FBI On Drug Charges was originally published on hiphopwired.com
