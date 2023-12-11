Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
We all know by now, that Boosie loves to eat good while out on the road. Looks like the food hunt didn’t go
as planned. Check out the energy and vibes leading up to the ending. Boosie was pretty much politely standing on business.
Mississippi may need a new cook in the south or Boosie and the crew will be boycotting the premises .
The post Boosie Goes South & Claims It Was Nasty appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
