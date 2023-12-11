Win the Ultimate Watch Party Experience PLUS $250 Cash with A-Life and 97.9 The Box!

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Tis the Season for Sports, Food, Friends, and Fun!

A-Life Hospitality presents the BIGGEST GAMES with the BEST WATCH PARTIES IN H-TOWN!

Prospect Park is your college football headquarters. Or head over to Southside Sporting Club, for a full court press for basketball and bites. Don’t forget Kamp Houston, where Sunday Funday and football collide. And fresh to the scene is Hydeout: The newest restaurant experience to eat, watch and play!

Complete the form below for your chance to win a Friday night watch party experience for you and three of your friends at PLUS $250 in drinks and eats! Must be 21 to enter and win!

Powered by: A-Life Hospitality Group and the only station decking the halls with Sports, Food and FUN! H-Town’s #1 Hip-Hop and R&B Station… 97.9 The Box.