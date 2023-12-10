Listen Live
Contests

Win the ULTIMATE NYE Experience with A-Life Hospitality and 97.9 The Box

Published on December 10, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
NYE ALife Contest

Source: General / Radio One

Tis the Season for Sports, Food, Friends, and Fun!

A-Life Hospitality presents the BIGGEST GAMES with the BEST WATCH PARTIES IN H-TOWN! Prospect Park, your college football headquarters.Southside Sporting Club, a full court press for basketball and bites. Kamp Houston, where Sunday Funday and football collide. Hydeout, the newest restaurant experience to eat, watch and play!

ALife

Source: General / Radio One

Enter below for your chance to win a section for four at one of four A-Life Hospitality Restaurants with $250 in food and beverage!

H-Town’s #1 Hip-Hop and R&B Station… 97.9 The Box

Alife NYE Contest

Source: General / Radio One

More from 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close