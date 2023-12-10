Win the ULTIMATE NYE Experience with A-Life Hospitality and 97.9 The Box

Tis the Season for Sports, Food, Friends, and Fun!
A-Life Hospitality presents the BIGGEST GAMES with the BEST WATCH PARTIES IN H-TOWN! Prospect Park, your college football headquarters.Southside Sporting Club, a full court press for basketball and bites. Kamp Houston, where Sunday Funday and football collide. Hydeout, the newest restaurant experience to eat, watch and play!
Enter below for your chance to win a section for four at one of four A-Life Hospitality Restaurants with $250 in food and beverage!
H-Town’s #1 Hip-Hop and R&B Station… 97.9 The Box
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
Enter to Win $500 Cash PLUS Rod Wave Tickets!
-
Enter The IJustGotHit Christmas Bike Giveaway!
-
WSS and Adidas Team Up for Holiday Toy Giveaway November 28th
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
10 Celebrities Caught With Transgender Women [PHOTOS]
-
Big Slim Is Hosting A Holiday Party and Toy Drive At Checkers!
-
Sean Paul ft. Kelly Rowland "How Deep Is Your Love" [AUDIO]