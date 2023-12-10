Listen Live
Win Tickets! New Jack City LIVE Returns To Houston January 13-14th

Published on December 10, 2023

Set to the soundtrack of some of the most classic songs from the film, New Jack City Live will give audiences across the nation an opportunity to experience classical theater storytelling of their favorite 90s movie that can only be experienced the Je’Caryous way… live on stage.

Starring Allen Payne, Treach, Big Daddy Kane, Gary Dourdan and Flex Alexander.
