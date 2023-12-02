Cardi B Just Walked For Balenciaga And We Can’t Get Her Blue Fur Out Of Our Heads

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B just walked for Balenciaga during its Fall 2024 fashion show on December 2 in Los Angeles, California, and we are swooning over the “BONGOS” star’s bold and blue look. Cardi B’s catwalk strut with the luxury brand is her runway debut.

Kulture’s mother floated down the runway in a floor-length deep royal blue fur coat. She and her playful oversized outerwear closed out the Balenciaga show.

The New York native’s makeup for the couture event screamed ’90s. Her eyebrows were trimmed, thin, and barely there. Cardi’s lips were lined with black liner and filled with a red lip stain. And, at the corner of her lips was a shimmering silver stud.

Other collection pieces included everything from over-the-top couture to cozy loungewear. Notable garments include a black oversized, exaggerated shoulder blazer, a dramatic feather coat, a giant bow balloon black A-line gown, and a high-collar white satin futuristic gown.

Model styling from the show was fun, fantastical, and fabulous. Some looked as if going to an A-list party. While others like they were running errands after work or heading to the farmer’s market.

The tree-lined Wiltshire Boulevard show was Balenciaga’s first-ever showing in Hollywood. According to fashion insiders, the historical haute event featured energy bar invites with Balenciaga “nutrition” facts, a “Balenciaga’d” Hollywood sign, and an Erewhon juice collab for event beverages.

While Cardi B shined on the outdoor runway, several other stars and celebrities were in attendance. Favorites such as 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Teyana Taylor, Tyler James Williams, Storm Reid, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Cookie Johnson, and EJ Johnson slayed the star-studded front row.

Cardi B and Balenciaga go together real bad.

Fans of Cardi B will tell you her love affair with Balenciaga began in her lyrics. “I like those Balenciagas, the ones that look like socks,” she rapped in “I Like It.” Perhaps the SKIMS ambassador was manifesting something?

By 2020, Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, became the international fashion house’s first major celebrity spokesperson in “recent memory.” The campaign was Cardi’s first high-fashion brand deal.

See every look from the Balenciaga Fall 2024 presentation below, including Cardi B’s “runway debut blue.”

Cardi B Just Walked For Balenciaga And We Can't Get Her Blue Fur Out Of Our Heads was originally published on hellobeautiful.com