T.I. Checks ATL Party Promoter For Using Fake Image of Himself Putting King Harris In A Headlock On A Party Flyer

One thing T.I. is going to do is stand on family business.

The self-proclaimed “King of da South” was not happy to see a photoshopped image of himself putting his son, King Harris, in a headlock to promote an upcoming R&B Night party on Wednesday (Nov. 29) the duo was set to host.

Footage of the Atlanta rapper/actor/aspiring comedian checking the Atlanta promoter went viral on social media, and the “Big Sh*t Poppin” crafter was BIG MAD.

The image resulted from the heated verbal altercation between TIP and his son, King Harris, while at the Atlanta Falcons game last weekend, which led to numerous memes and people wondering about T.I. and his wife’s parenting skills or lack thereof.

“N***a you can talk to me. Until then, ain’t nothing going. Ain’t nobody getting nothing going, nothing,” T.I. said in the video. “Call who you need to call, do what you need to do. Ain’t nothing happening, no money, no beers, no partying, no sections, nothing. You put me and mine on the muthaf**kin flyer, n***a get me everything. And if you can’t, don’t play with me. I don’t know if y’all from here, but n***a don’t play with me in this city. It’s my muthaf**kin city. Don’t play with me in this city,”

Cooler heads have prevailed, the flyer was updated, and T.I. hosted the party. He spoke on the altercation in a statement through a representative sent to XXL.

“Let’s not miss the point with all the entertainment,” Tip said through a representative. “It was the principle that was important here. S/O to the club owners for doing what’s right. Family is Forever & Business is Business…Long Live OG Clay.”

We’re glad to hear that it was all settled.

