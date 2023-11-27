97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

A good interviewer knows the importance in forming a bond with their subject, especially as it can lead to a deeper connection beyond the Q&A itself. No one knows that sentiment better than veteran journalist Kevin Powell, who had the rare pleasure of not only meeting late rap icon 2Pac but also interviewing him on multiple occasions.

Powell was even present in Las Vegas on the tragic night of September 7, 1996 when the West Coast icon was gunned down in his vehicle, tragically succumbing to his injuries on September 13, 1996.

The former Real World: New York alum joined us for this week’s “My First Time” to walk us through his first meeting with a mind that without question has sparked countless other world-changing brains in wake of his untimely passing. Taking us back the early ’90s with this nostalgic tale, Powell set the tone perfectly for his upcoming book on the life of his most compelling interviewee.

Take a look below as Kevin Powell helps us close out Hip-Hop History Month with his personal 2Pac tale for “My First Time”:

The post My First Time: Kevin Powell Recalls Meeting 2Pac, Leading To Many Interviews appeared first on Black America Web.

