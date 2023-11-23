Axel Foley Back: ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ Starring Eddie Murphy Officially Starts Filming

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been ages since Eddie Murphy has blessed his fans with his foul-mouthed, fan-favorite detective. Axel Foley in a Beverly Hills Cop film. But after almost a cool 30 years, the franchise is set to return with a fourth installment and sho’nuff, the iconic comedian will be returning as the hilarious character.

According to Deadline, Beverly Hills Cop 4 has officially gone into production and Netflix has shared the first images from the set of the film and it features Eddie Murphy in Axel Foley’s classic varsity jacket and jeans fit that he sported in the first few films. Debuting as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop in 1984, Eddie Murphy’s movie career skyrocketed after having made a name for himself on Saturday Night Live and his classic stand-up film, Delirious.

The success of the first film led to two more sequels before the character was retired as Eddie moved on to other films. Now that the man has been slowly reintegrating himself on the movie scene, the legendary comedian is set to resurrect the beloved franchise almost 30 years after it kicked off and we’re all here for it.

Deadline reports:

Mark Molloy directs the sequel, which also stars Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, along with Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot reprising their characters from previous installments.

Will Beall penned the script. Murphy also produces, along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic will exec produce the new movie. Melissa Reid of Jerry Bruckheimer Films will co-produce.

The franchise moved from Paramount to Netflix in the winter of 2019 and follows the adventures of Detroit cop Foley, who first appeared in the 1984 smash hit that followed him to Beverly Hills to solve the murder of a friend. The film became one of the year’s biggest hits and solidified Murphy’s movie-star status. It was followed by two sequels, in 1987 and 1994. The first film grossed $234 million at the U.S. box office, making it the highest-grossing domestic release of 1984, and received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay in 1985.

We. Can’t. Wait.

Beverly Hills Cop 4 is set to hit Netflix sometime in 2024 but don’t be surprised if it drops on December 5, 2024 which would be exactly 30 years after the original hit theaters.

Will you be checking for Beverly Hills Cop 4 next year? Let us know in the comments section below.

Axel Foley Back: ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ Starring Eddie Murphy Officially Starts Filming was originally published on hiphopwired.com