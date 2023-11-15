97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Coi Leray comes forward with her side of the daddy daughter drama. Press play for her input to a recent interview that is

surfacing, which gears that she was living a rougher life than father Benzino agrees to. Coi Leray confesses that the video that surfacing

is five months old. She wants to keep this back & forth thing off line.

The post Coi Leray Responds To Daddy Drama Issue appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

