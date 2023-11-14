Listen Live
H-Town

This Is How Boosie Celebrated His Birthday

Published on November 14, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Louisiana legend is outside outside these days , and staying out of trouble at the same time. He recently went viral for announcing

his new celebrity crush  was no other than Chloe Bailey. Meanwhile as his 41st first birthday rolls in, he’s in great spirits and enjoying life.

Press play to check out what his girl friend surprised him with. As an seasoned icon in the industry this gift could symbolize a potential new club

banger.  Tune in To Ya Pilot P-skillz weekdays from 3pm to 7pm

The post This Is How Boosie Celebrated His Birthday appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

This Is How Boosie Celebrated His Birthday  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

More from 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close