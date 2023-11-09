Boosie Has a New Crush on… Who?

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Word on the street Boosie has a new celebrity crush; can you guess who?

In a recent Instagram post, the Louisiana rapper revealed that his old celeb crushed has been replaced. He used to have a crush on Rih Rih, but now he has a thing for singer Chloe Bailey.

When Boosie met her at a recent performance, he was mesmerized by her aura. Check out Boosie’s reaction below! Just in case you were wondering, he and Scoob were indeed tore up by Ms. Bailey’s beautiful self, whispering before taking a photo with her.

