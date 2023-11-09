Word on the street Boosie has a new celebrity crush; can you guess who?
In a recent Instagram post, the Louisiana rapper revealed that his old celeb crushed has been replaced. He used to have a crush on Rih Rih, but now he has a thing for singer Chloe Bailey.
When Boosie met her at a recent performance, he was mesmerized by her aura. Check out Boosie’s reaction below! Just in case you were wondering, he and Scoob were indeed tore up by Ms. Bailey’s beautiful self, whispering before taking a photo with her.
The post Boosie Has a New Crush on… Who? appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
Boosie Has a New Crush on… Who? was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Lauryn Hill Responds To Robert Glasper: "Who Are You To Say I Didn’t Do Enough?"
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
10 Celebrities Caught With Transgender Women [PHOTOS]
-
Mike Jones Says He Has The '281-330-8004' Number Again
-
This Could Be Your New Apartment Home! Up To 3,000 FREE RENT
-
Win $250 Cash with The 97.9 CASHUP Contest
-
Classics: 7 Scenes From The Movie 'Life' We Still Quote Everyday