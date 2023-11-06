97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter.

You never know how far you will get until, you apply yourself. Latto admits to just witnessing a real life full circle play out, in regards

to sitting down going face to face with a hip hop icon. Snoop Dogg gives Latto her flowers as well. Check out who claims to be Snoops

biggest crush. The Rolling Stone brand is definitely a huge platform to be recognized on. Press play for the break down dual interview.

Follow Ya Pliot Pskillz On All Platforms

The post Latto Just Went Face to Face With The O.G. appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

Latto Just Went Face to Face With The O.G. was originally published on thebeatdfw.com