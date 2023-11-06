Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
You never know how far you will get until, you apply yourself. Latto admits to just witnessing a real life full circle play out, in regards
to sitting down going face to face with a hip hop icon. Snoop Dogg gives Latto her flowers as well. Check out who claims to be Snoops
biggest crush. The Rolling Stone brand is definitely a huge platform to be recognized on. Press play for the break down dual interview.
Follow Ya Pliot Pskillz On All Platforms
The post Latto Just Went Face to Face With The O.G. appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
Latto Just Went Face to Face With The O.G. was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
-
'Friends' Actor Matthew Perry Dead at 54
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Join Us For Family Fun! Happy House Returns October 26th
-
10 Celebrities Caught With Transgender Women [PHOTOS]
-
Win $250 Cash with The 97.9 CASHUP Contest
-
Jay-Z Reveals That Blue Ivy And Rumi Have Been Arguing Over If He Should Cut His Hair
-
Lauryn Hill Responds To Robert Glasper: "Who Are You To Say I Didn’t Do Enough?"