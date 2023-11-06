Ryan Gosling Returns In Action Comedy Trailer For ‘The Fall Guy’

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve seen Ryan Gosling in a big time Hollywood film, and though rumors of him being the next Ghost Rider in the MCU hasn’t materialized (yet), the man is returning with a comedic bang in David Leitch’s The Fall Guy.

The action-comedy stars Gosling as stuntman, Colt Seavers, who’s life gets all too real when he’s tasked with finding missing action star, Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), who got himself tangled up with some pretty nasty individuals. Naturally things go left and Seavers finds himself using his stuntman skills to not only fight his way through a mob of badass henchmen but also make some pretty death- defying jumps in order to save his own life.

The film also features Emily Blunt as the object of his affection and Winston Duke as his right-hand man/hype man.

Filled with action sequences, comedic lines and some heartfelt moments, this film actually looks pretty good.

Check out the trailer to The Fall Guy below, and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it hits theaters March 1, 2024.

