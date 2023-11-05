Angela Simmons Shows Off The Results From Her Fitness Challenge In A Stunning Swimsuit

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Angela Simmons is showing off her toned body after successfully finishing a 30-day fitness challenge.

Over the weekend, the entrepreneur and fashionista proudly took to Instagram to share her results, and we’re loving the material! With a scenic beach view as her backdrop, Simmons struck a pose while rocking a stunning GSaints Queen of the Beach swimsuit that sent us all into a frenzy. The $200 one-piece suit featured black fishnet material throughout with an image of a woman’s hand covering her chest area. The sheer suit also featured a low back and crisscross ties at the sides to show off the fitness guru’s toned legs and thighs.

Simmons shared the stunning photo dump while posing on the sand and while frolicking in the ocean, all while her long, curly locs flowed in the ocean’s breeze.

Yo Gotti Approved

She also shared a video of herself dancing to Tyla’s hit single “Water” to celebrate the end of her fitness challenge. In this video, the beauty sported a white bikini and embellished chain skirt. “Celebrating the finish line !!! 30 days completed,” she captioned the post.

And just in case you were wondering what her boo, Yo Gotti, thought about the sexy video, she confirmed that he gave his blessing prior to her posting. “#HeSaidICouldPostThis,” she added before closing her caption, seemingly alluding to her rapper boyfriend.

Check out the video below.

Hard Work Pays Off

Prior to kicking off her fitness challenge last month, Simmons shared her incredible routine with her followers to show fans that the challenge was not just physical but also mental and spiritual for her as well. To document her progress, she started a video diary where she showed off her hard work for each of the 30 days. “Locked in,” she captioned the first of her many posts throughout the month.

It looks like the hard work has paid off because our good sis looks good! We love that she’s taking her health and wellness seriously and motivating all of us to do so as well.

DON’T MISS…

Angela Simmons Gifts Boyfriend Yo Gotti A Tesla For His Birthday

Yo Gotti Showers Angela Simmons On Her Birthday, Angela Slays In Custom Caszé

Angela Simmons Rocks A NY Yankee Fitted, Jeans And Red Lip In Yo Gotti’s ‘No Fake Love’

Angela Simmons Shows Off The Results From Her Fitness Challenge In A Stunning Swimsuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com