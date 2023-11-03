Keffe D Pleads Not Guilty To Tupac Shakur’s Murder

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Keffe D appeared in court this week at a Nevada Court. He has formally plead not guilty to the murder of Tupac Shakur.

The Associated Press is reporting that the former Southside Crip gang member plans to fight for his freedom. On Thursday, November 2 he appeared in shackles before Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones. When asked the magistrate asked his plea the 60-year-old born Duane Keith Davis responded “not guilty”. The judge stated the court will not be seeking the death penalty and also confirmed that Compton, California native will be represented by public defenders Robert Arroyo and Charles Cano.

On September 29 Davits was arrested outside of his home in Las Vegas on murder charges regarding Tupac Shakur’s death. Two months prior local authorities conducted a search at his residence relating to the case. The indictment claims that Keffe D obtained a gun from an associate and provided the weapon to one of his crew members while riding the white Cadillac sedan that opened fire on Tupac Shakur on September 7, 1996.

While the murder was never officially solved former Los Angeles Detective Greg Kading released Murder Rap in 2011. The book follows how a task force that he lead worked the cold case and eventually revealed that Keffe D admitted to his role in Tupac’s murder. Years later Davis would release his own book and participate in various online interviews detailing his role in the infamous crime. Keffe alleged that his nephew Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson was the triggerman; the same individual Tupac and the Death Row Records entourage attacked at the MGM Grand Hotel.

