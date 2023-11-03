Prior to hitting the stage at the “Ladies R&B Kickback” at the DPAC on Nov. 3, R&B veterans Dru Hill stopped by the K975 studios to chop it up with our girl Ayeeedubb! In this exclusive chat, the group talk about the impact of their over 30-year career, including the choreo from their “Tell Me” video going viral. They also mentioned some very interesting Halloween costumes that they have seen over the years.
Dru Hill Talks Music, Going Viral and Halloween Costumes Ahead of “Ladies R&B Kickback” at DPAC was originally published on hiphopnc.com
