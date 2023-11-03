Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on Missy Elliott being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the 2Pac murder trial, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Missy Elliott, The 2Pac Murder Trial, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Missy Elliott, The 2Pac Murder Trial, and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
'Friends' Actor Matthew Perry Dead at 54
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Join Us For Family Fun! Happy House Returns October 26th
-
10 Celebrities Caught With Transgender Women [PHOTOS]
-
Win $250 Cash with The 97.9 CASHUP Contest
-
Jay-Z Reveals That Blue Ivy And Rumi Have Been Arguing Over If He Should Cut His Hair
-
Mike Jones Says He Has The '281-330-8004' Number Again