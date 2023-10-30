Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers Introduce New Single ‘Step Right In’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Lisa Knowles-Smith and the Brown Singers’ new single details how God will ‘Step Right In’ every time you call on him!

Although they haven’t released a record in nearly seven years, The Brown Singers are no stranger to the gospel scene. The multi-generational family group (Lisa Knowles-Smith and the Brown Singers) have been singing for over 40 years. Lisa joined the group at nine years old and became lead singer at twelve.

The group recently released ‘Live From Memphis 2’, an album live-recorded in their hometown. Despite Lisa’s many years in the industry, she explains that she still enjoys traveling the world to share worship music.

“Listen, I am still having the time of my life, do you hear me? My knees don’t work as good as they use to work, but when I get to dipping I can’t stop,” she laughs.

She reveals that her own solo record is soon-to-come, as well as a children’s publication called ‘Super Gifted’ (about super gifted kids whose gifts save the day).

Catch ‘Step Right In’ and ‘Live In Memphis 2’ where ever you stream your music! Be sure to follow @iamlisaknowlessmith

