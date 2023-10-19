Hot and Trending: Jussie Smollet, Kanye, and More!

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Get the rundown on Jussie Smollet checking into rehab, why Kanye says thinks his autistic, and more!
