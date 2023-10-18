Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on T.I. retiring from music, Jada Pinkett-Smith speaks on her sexuality, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: TI Retiring From Music and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: TI Retiring From Music and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Win Passes To Kamp Houston October 7th with Special Guest LATTO!
-
10 Celebrities Caught With Transgender Women [PHOTOS]
-
Lala Milan Announces She Is Pregnant After Failed Birth Control Attempts
-
Mike Jones Says He Has The '281-330-8004' Number Again
-
Classics: 7 Scenes From The Movie 'Life' We Still Quote Everyday
-
Win A Day of Golf: Radio One Veterans Day Golf Classic Giveaway
-
911 Operator Hangs Up On Child While Mother Dies *Audio*!!!