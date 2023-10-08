Listen Live
Radio One Exclusives

Sexyy Red supports Trump, Tamar Braxton shocked by breakup, CVS pharmacy tragedy,

Published on October 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE

CVS Pharmacy accidentally gave abortion medicine to a woman in Las Vegas, resulting in the loss of her twin babies. Tamar Braxton shocked by breakup with her white lawyer boyfriend, sparking discussions on racial dynamics in relationships. Rapper Sexyy Red supports Trump for his actions in freeing rappers from jail and potential stimulus checks. Recap of the Hip-Hop Awards, highlighting Ice Spice as the new artist of the year.

Sexyy Red supports Trump, Tamar Braxton shocked by breakup, CVS pharmacy tragedy,  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close