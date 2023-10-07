Listen Live
Popular Halloween Titles for Film Fans

Published on October 7, 2023

STATEWIDE — You and your family may have already started watching Halloween movies in anticipation of October 31st.

But, if you are still searching for the right film to kick off “spooky season,” keep reading to see a list of popular titles. Many of these can be accessed on streaming services, or digitally rented, if needed.

For the Whole Family:

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (1966)

Double, Double Toil and Trouble (1993)

Casper (1995)

Halloweentown (1998)

The Little Vampire (2000)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Corpse Bride (2004)

Twitches (2005)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

ParaNorman (2012)

Goosebumps (2015)

The Addams Family (2019)

Tween-Friendly:

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Labyrinth (1986)

Beetlejuice (1988)

The Witches (1990)

The Addams Family (1991)

Hocus Pocus (1993)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

James and the Giant Peach (1996)

Monster House (2006)

Twilight (2008)

Coraline (2009)

Haunted Mansion (2023)

Halloween Comedies:

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Clue (1985)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Practical Magic (1998)

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

What We Do in the Shadows (2014)

Knives Out (2019)

Classic Horror:

The Phantom Carriage (1921)

Dracula (1931)

Frankenstein (1931)

Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954)

The Blob (1958)

House on Haunted Hill (1959)

Psycho (1960)

The Birds (1963)

The Exorcist (1973)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Halloween (1978)

The Evil Dead (1981)

Poltergeist (1982)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Fright Night (1985)

Modern Horror/Psychological Thrillers:

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Se7en (1995)

Scream (1996)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Saw (2004)

The Prestige (2006)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Prisoners (2013)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Guest (2014)

It (2017)

Hereditary (2018)

Midsommar (2019)

The Menu (2022)

Talk to Me (2022)

A Haunting in Venice (2023)

