NEW YORK — A judge in New York is ruling that Donald Trump fraudulently inflated the value of his assets to secure favorable loans and insurance deals.
The Tuesday ruling stems from the New York Attorney General’s civil case against Trump in which she accused the former president of overvaluing his properties by more than $2 billion.
The ruling also comes before the civil trial set for Monday over remaining claims in the case. The trial will now focus on allegations including falsifying business records and issuing false financial statements.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing.
The post Judge Rules That Trump Committed Fraud appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Judge Rules That Trump Committed Fraud was originally published on wibc.com
-
Rest in Peace: Irish Grinstead of 90's Group 702 Passes Away at Age 43
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From TV Host Wife Jeannie Mai
-
[VIDEO] Man Punched For Yelling During Beyonce Mute Challenge In Houston
-
Sept. 18th is National Cheeseburger Day: Here Are 10 Delicious Burger Deals
-
Social Media Reacts To 'Shocking' New Mugshot As Tory Lanez Transferred To State Prison
-
[VIDEO] Drake Drops New Album Bombshell During Texas Show
-
Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour Houston: Our Favorite Moments
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!