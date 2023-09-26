Listen Live
Judge Rules That Trump Committed Fraud

Published on September 26, 2023

Trump New Hampshire

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

NEW YORK — A judge in New York is ruling that Donald Trump fraudulently inflated the value of his assets to secure favorable loans and insurance deals.

The Tuesday ruling stems from the New York Attorney General’s civil case against Trump in which she accused the former president of overvaluing his properties by more than $2 billion.

The ruling also comes before the civil trial set for Monday over remaining claims in the case. The trial will now focus on allegations including falsifying business records and issuing false financial statements.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

The post Judge Rules That Trump Committed Fraud appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

