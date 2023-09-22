Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Get the rundown on the latest celebrity news including Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s marriage confession, Beyonce, and more!
The post Hot and Trending: Gabrielle, D Wade, Beyonce, & more! appeared first on Black America Web.
