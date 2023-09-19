Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news including Sherri Shepard and the writer’s strike, Russell Brand and more!

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter.

The post Hot and Trending: Sherri Shepard, Russell Brand & More! appeared first on Black America Web.

Hot and Trending: Sherri Shepard, Russell Brand & More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com