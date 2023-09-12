Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news on Mary J. Blige, Wendy Williams drama, Snoop Dogg’s later project, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Mary J Blige and Wendy Williams Drama appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Mary J Blige and Wendy Williams Drama was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
'That 70s Show' Actor Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years
-
Houston Rockets Guard Kevin Porter Jr Arrested For Domestic Violence
-
B.G. Is A Free Man and Birdman Is Here For It
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
THAT MEXICAN OT Live Sept. 3 at the HUSTLE TOWN MUSIC FESTIVAL
-
Win Tickets To See Drake and 21 Savage at The Toyota Center!
-
911 Operator Hangs Up On Child While Mother Dies *Audio*!!!
-
Win $1,000, Hotel Stay PLUS 4 Passes To The State Fair Classic!!