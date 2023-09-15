Listen Live
Contests

Win $100 Gift Card: Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls Are Back At Cicis

Published on September 15, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls

Source: General / Radio One

Pumpkin Spice Fall is upon us, which means Cicis Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls are making their seasonal comeback. Drizzled with a sweet pumpkin-y icing and baked to warm buttery perfection, this festive take on our famous sweet treat will have you wishing every season is pumpkin season. You can find them on the buffet at your local Cicis or order online at cicis.com for a limited time only. Whether paired with your favorite pizza, or enjoyed on their own, Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls are the perfect treat to help you savor the season.

Register below for your chance to win:

More from 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close