Win Tickets To See Drake and 21 Savage at The Toyota Center!

Published on September 12, 2023

Drake and 21 Savage will be here in less than a week! Don’t miss your chance to see them LIVE and for FREE, courtesy of 97.9. Hit the link below, tell us more about the music YOU love and you’re entered to win!

WIN TICKETS! CLICK HERE AND TAKE OUR SHORT MUSIC SURVEY FOR YOUR CHANCE TO ENTER!

