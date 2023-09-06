Check Your Roots | Ericaism

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
I had the pleasure of going to the woods, to the forest, the Redwood Forest in California, up north which is about 7 hours outside of LA. And it is so beautiful. I told you guys a little bit about it before, but I learned that in order for these trees that are over 300 years old, in order for them to stand, their roots have to be greatly intertwined. So the roots don’t go deep, but they go wide and they interconnect with other trees and so they share the moisture and they share the soil. That’s the roots of a tree. There’s no way to have a forest without multiple trees.
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Those are my roots. Where are your roots? Where are you entertained? Is it a bad relationship? Is it tangled in the brokenness of your past and your family, or the disappointment or things that you kind of ignore because you don’t have the emotional space or the capacity to deal with it? And so you just let it go. But guess what, if you never deal with it, give it attention. Those are still, your roots.
And you need to deal with it and process so you can be healed whole and complete and grow in a healthy way. You know what I mean? And pread your branches and reach other people and bear healthy fruit. And that fruit, all that fruit gives God glory, but it all starts with your roots. Check your roots. Sometimes even if you’re angry. What is the root of that emotion. You’re not just anger to be angry. There’s something else under there. Look under the hood. Dig a little bit deeper, find out what’s going on with you. Don’t just float through life. I want you to really have the joy of the Lord. I want you to really grow in a healthy way, not grow in a direction because it’s a default setting. I was always broken, so I want to put people together because sometimes the help that you’re giving to other people is really the help you wanted as a child.
Check your roots. You’re not by yourself because you enjoy being by yourself, but you are by yourself as a child and no one gave you the attention that you needed. So you feel like it’s not necessary, so you cut off people that want to be around you, love you, nurture.
Check your roots.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- PV vs Grambling: State Fair Classic 2023 Saturday Sept. 30
- [VIDEO] Beyonce Spotted Tia Mowry At The Renaissance World Tour And Magic Happened
- ‘Fired On His Day Off’: Enrique Tarrio Gets 22 Years For Plotting Jan. 6 Riot He Didn’t Attend
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
Check Your Roots | Ericaism was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Trump Mugshot Released, Former President Surrenders To Authorities
-
THAT MEXICAN OT Live Sept. 3 at the HUSTLE TOWN MUSIC FESTIVAL
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
B.G. Is A Free Man and Birdman Is Here For It
-
9 Drake Lyrics From 'Scorpion' That Will Be IG Captions All Summer Long
-
911 Operator Hangs Up On Child While Mother Dies *Audio*!!!
-
Win Passes To See Lil' Keke, Slim Thug and Paul Wall at Home Run Dugout!
-
10 Celebrities Caught With Transgender Women [PHOTOS]