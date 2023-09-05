Win Tickets: Lyfe Jennings & Kevin Ross W/ Sentury and Tanya Nolan on Sept. 15

Lyfe Jennings is coming to Arena Theatre in Houston on Sep 15, 2023 and he’s bringing along a few friends! 97.9 The Box wants to give you passes to see Lyfe, Kevin Ross, Sentury and special guest Tanya Nolan LIVE.
Fill out the form below for your chance to win!
-
Trump Mugshot Released, Former President Surrenders To Authorities
-
THAT MEXICAN OT Live Sept. 3 at the HUSTLE TOWN MUSIC FESTIVAL
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
9 Drake Lyrics From 'Scorpion' That Will Be IG Captions All Summer Long
-
Win Passes To See Lil' Keke, Slim Thug and Paul Wall at Home Run Dugout!
-
911 Operator Hangs Up On Child While Mother Dies *Audio*!!!
-
10 Celebrities Caught With Transgender Women [PHOTOS]
-
Scott Mendelson after he tore his pec trying for the world record bench press (716.5 lb)