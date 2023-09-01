97.9 The Box
H-Town

Plies On A Big Mad Rowdy Rant

Published on September 1, 2023

We all know that it’s a must and a plus to get our money worth when it comes to home appliances & services.

Leave it up to Florida native and entertainer to voice his real life opinion on the day to day struggle of cable customers.

Press play for the energy check towards the failure to deliver the one sports event he actually wanted to watch.

The post Plies On A Big Mad Rowdy Rant appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

