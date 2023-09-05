97.9 The Box
Win A Day of Golf: Radio One Veterans Day Golf Classic Giveaway

Published on September 5, 2023

2023 Veterans Day

Source: Radio One / General

On Thursday, November 9th, 2023, Radio One Houston will host its first Golf Classic in celebration of the Veterans who have served our country with a special event for our local Houston heroes.

In 1,000 words or less, tell us why you as a Veteran or why a Veteran you know should win a free day of golf. Complete the form below to enter.

Hit the next page for official contest rules. Good luck!

