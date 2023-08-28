Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Looks like City Girl Yung Miami has discovered that there are two types of Virgos. Press play to hear her frustration in her voice when it comes
to “Black folk” messing up everything. No patience for party poopers is evident after listening to her energy. Almost A Surprise party fail. Press play
to hear how it all went down. Venting to fans and voicing her opinion seems to be a way of relaxation .
Yung Miami Just Got Extra Heated
