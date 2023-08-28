97.9 The Box
Listen Live
H-Town

Diddy Just Kicked $1 Million Bucks To Another HBCU

Published on August 28, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Leave it up to legendary icon Diddy to make another generous contribution to another  Historic Black College. His grandmother

left a strong impact on his life, were he hasn’t forgot where he came from. Press play to check out the energy and advice Diddy mentioned

during a field interview. Jackson State University are the new recipients of an $1 million dollar donation. Diddy is a proud product of Howard

University. Paying it forward for the right cause, way to to Diddy!

Follow Ya Pilot P-skillz on all platforms @Pskillzflo

 

 

The post Diddy Just Kicked $1 Million Bucks To Another HBCU appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

Diddy Just Kicked $1 Million Bucks To Another HBCU  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

More from 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close