Leave it up to legendary icon Diddy to make another generous contribution to another Historic Black College. His grandmother
left a strong impact on his life, were he hasn’t forgot where he came from. Press play to check out the energy and advice Diddy mentioned
during a field interview. Jackson State University are the new recipients of an $1 million dollar donation. Diddy is a proud product of Howard
University. Paying it forward for the right cause, way to to Diddy!
The post Diddy Just Kicked $1 Million Bucks To Another HBCU appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
