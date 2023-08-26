Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Leave it up to Akeelah and the bee , aka Keke Palmer to shake up our timeliness one weekend at a time. Press play for the updated status
of her ex boyfriend Darius Jackson. Celebrating 30 years of life with her child’s father was definitely on the agenda. Virgo nation may have beef with
her Ex after watching this entire video. After releasing some grown woman pics on her Instagram. Keke went live while out to eat with Darius, were
he got put in the hot seat again. Keke has also been in the studio cooking up hits, with Daniliegh.
Keke Palmer Birthday Lunch Vibes With Her Ex Boyfriend
