Leave it up to Akeelah and the bee , aka Keke Palmer to shake up our timeliness one weekend at a time. Press play for the updated status

of her ex boyfriend Darius Jackson. Celebrating 30 years of life with her child’s father was definitely on the agenda. Virgo nation may have beef with

her Ex after watching this entire video. After releasing some grown woman pics on her Instagram. Keke went live while out to eat with Darius, were

he got put in the hot seat again. Keke has also been in the studio cooking up hits, with Daniliegh.

The post Keke Palmer Birthday Lunch Vibes With Her Ex Boyfriend appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

