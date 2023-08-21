My First Time: Jozzy Walks Us Through Her Infamous First (Tongue) Kiss With Madonna

We all remember our first kiss — some of us chose to forget it! — but rising singer/songwriter Jozzy might have one of the best “kiss-and-tell” tales when it comes to her viral lip lock with pop queen Madonna during an afterparty at the 2023 GRAMMYs earlier this year.
Although Madge isn’t a stranger to casually kissing her fellow celebs — Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Drake can attest — this moment in particular made major headlines as it occurred a few months after the Erotica singer presumingly came out on Instagram in October 2022. While that announcement was seen more as a joking play on the “if-I-miss-I’m-gay” TikTok trend, including the well-known fact of Madonna’s huge fanbase in the LGBTQIA community, many still believed they were about to be the next red carpet twosome being that Jozzy is a proud masculine lesbian.
For our latest “My First Time,” the Love Records signee breaks down exclusively for us how it all happened and why, in her words, she’d “do it again two times — two hundred times.” Heard you!
Watch Jozzy give us a play-by-play on tongue-lock with Madonna below on “My First Time”:
