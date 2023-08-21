97.9 The Box
Win a Section and Bottle of 1738 Remy Martin at Rockhouse Southern Kitchen

Published on August 21, 2023

Enter to Win Rockhouse contest

Come hang out The Box and Young Jas at our Open Mic Night at Rockhouse Southern Kitchen this Thursday August 24th. Enter for a chance to win a section for you and 5 friends at Rockhouse Southern Kitchen and a bottle of Remy Martin 1738 during our Open Mic Night taking place Thursday August 24. Must be 21 to enter.

