97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

In Amanda We Trust: An Unapologetically Political Comedy Doc Is Coming To Houston for A Special Screening Event. We cordially invite your outlet to take part in a screening at Houston Improv August 22 with Amanda, followed by a Q&A PLUS a meet and greet.

Register below to take part in this one night only event.

Learn more at www.inamandawetrust.com