The Consequences Of Your Choices | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Consequences Of Your Choices”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Today is the first day of the rest of your life, so you must decide what you’re going to do with it. Every morning you wake up, you face a series of choices. You can choose a choice, but you cannot choose the consequence of that choice.

You can choose to get up and get busy or you can choose to stay in bed. You can choose to do nothing with this day or you can choose to make it an incredible day. You make the choice, but keep in mind you can make the choice, but you cannot choose the consequence of the choice.

Let’s say a person decides to jump off a building. They can make that choice, but they cannot choose the consequence. They might hit the ground and may maybe miraculously bounce up and walk away, but they might hit the ground, it’s flat. You know what I’m saying? So you cannot choose which one will happen to you. So you must choose wise action and make a wise decision and decide to make the rest of your life the best of your life starting today.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

