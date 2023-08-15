T.I. and Son King Are Safe After Potential Robbery Overseas

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
T.i. and King are in okay condition after what sounds like was a potential robbery outside of the country. Press play to hear
some inside details on what took place. Colombia trip almost gone wrong. King seems to be in good spirits after witnessing a potential
serious situation. Life in other countries isn’t how it is in America’s criminal justice system. Even the hotel employees were questioning Kings solo
ship around town.
