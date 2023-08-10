Listen Live
16 MCs To Face Off At 'Red Bull Batalla' Competition In Houston Aug 12

Published on August 10, 2023

Red Bull

Source: Red Bull / Radio One

The Red Bull Batalla – the world’s largest Spanish-language freestyle rap competition series – USA Championship will soon visit Houston for its first-ever Batalla event with this Regional USA Qualifier taking place on August 12 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Metropolis (8925 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77063), one of Houston’s most popular Latin music clubs. Doors open at 1:00 p.m. CT.

The Saturday event will be free to attend for music fans 18+, although limited space is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans are encouraged to click HERE to RSVP and reserve their spot in advance.

Red Bull

Offering a platform for today’s best Spanish-speaking rap improvisers to compete, this year’s Texas showdown will feature sixteen dynamic lyricists, many of whom have held a championship title and were personally invited to participate in this special bracket-style tournament. Of this group, half of the competitors hail from Texas with MCs representing Austin, El Paso, San Antonio, and Houston, although all sixteen are hoping to snag their spot at the National USA Final in Dallas later this year.

The list of the sixteen participating MCs for the Houston event this summer is listed below (in A-Z order):

