RUN DMC, one of the most influential acts in the history of American Hip Hop culture, has announced a pop-up and art installation experience in partnership with adidas Originals, coming to New York City August 9th – August 12th. Coinciding with the group’s August 11th return to headline the Hip-Hop 50 Live Concert, the pop-up will give fans access to merchandise from Barriers Worldwide and the Crate NY in addition to coolers in partnership with Igloo and other RUN DMC novelty merchandise items.
The pop-up will be open to the public August 10th thru August 12th from 11am – 7pm with tunes from well-known hip-hop DJ Skratchbastid and appearances from both Rev. Run and DMC. The four (4) day pop-up is produced by Geneius Creative Agency (founded by RUN DMC’s Creative Director Eazuus), and Bravado (Universal Music Group’s industry-leading merchandise and brand management company), whilst fabrication build-out is produced by Native Construx, LLC.
Run DMC Heads Art Expo Honoring Hip Hop Anniversary was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
-
'Pee-Wee Herman' Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70
-
Carlee Russell Arrested, Criminally Charged For Fake Abduction
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Carlee Russell's Attorney: 'There Was No Kidnapping.. My Client Never Saw A Baby'
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop: Win The Ultimate Cancun Experience!
-
Gillie Da Kid’s Son Shot and Killed at Age 25
-
Keyshia Cole Confirms Split From Hubby Daniel Gibson: ‘We Co-Parent’